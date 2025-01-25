Open Menu

US Senate Confirms Former Fox News Co-host As Pentagon Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The US Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox news co-host Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief on Friday, despite allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other fears about his ability to lead the world's most powerful military.

Three Republican senators voted against Donald Trump's pick as secretary of defense, resulting in a 50-50 tie that required J.D. Vance to cast the deciding ballot -- only the second time in history a vice president has had to intervene to save a cabinet nominee.

The razor-edged result underscored concerns about Hegseth, who will take over the Pentagon with war raging in Ukraine, the middle East volatile despite ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza, and as Trump expands the military's role in security on the US-Mexico border.

The 44-year-old is a former Army National Guard officer who until recently worked as a co-host for Fox News -- one of Trump's favored television channels.

Hegseth has a combative media personality, fierce loyalty and telegenic looks -- common hallmarks in Trump's entourage.

Supporters say Hegseth's deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq give him the insight to run the Defense Department better than more experienced officials who would normally be considered for the job.

He has pledged to focus the military on "lethality" and to bring back "warrior culture" to the Pentagon.

In confirming him, Republicans brushed aside his lack of experience leading an organization anywhere near the size of the Defense Department -- the country's largest employer with some three million personnel.

They also approved Hegseth despite allegations of financial mismanagement at veterans' nonprofits where he previously worked, reports of excessive drinking, and allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in California.

Asked during his confirmation hearing last week about criticism he has faced, Hegseth said there was a "coordinated smear campaign" against him, and that he is "not a perfect person, but redemption is real."

Trump has stood by him, telling reporters Friday: "Pete's a very, very good man."

Shortly after he was confirmed, Trump wrote on his Social Truth platform: "Congratulations to Pete Hegseth. He will make a great Secretary of Defense!"

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

1 hour ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

1 hour ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

2 hours ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

2 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

14 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

14 hours ago

More Stories From World