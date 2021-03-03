US Senate Confirms Gina Raimondo as Secretary of Commerce

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Gina Raimondo as the next Secretary of Commerce.

President Joe Biden's nominee has received support of a majority of senators, with voting still underway on her confirmation.

Raimondo currently serves as the governor of the US state of Rhode Island and will have to resign in order to assume the new position. In the period 2018-2019, Raimondo chaired the Democratic Governors Association.