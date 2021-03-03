UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Confirms Gina Raimondo As Secretary Of Commerce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Senate Confirms Gina Raimondo as Secretary of Commerce

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Gina Raimondo as the next Secretary of Commerce.

President Joe Biden's nominee has received support of a majority of senators, with voting still underway on her confirmation.

Raimondo currently serves as the governor of the US state of Rhode Island and will have to resign in order to assume the new position. In the period 2018-2019, Raimondo chaired the Democratic Governors Association.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Commerce

Recent Stories

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

24 minutes ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

53 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

2 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

25 minutes ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

26 minutes ago

ASEAN Urges Myanmar Stakeholders to Refrain From V ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.