US Senate Confirms Katherine Tai To Be Biden's Trade Representative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:43 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The US Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved Katherine Tai's nomination to be the next US Trade Representative.

The Senate confirmed Tai's nomination with a 98-0 vote.

Tai told lawmakers during her confirmation hearings that the United States needs to think of China as a rival and trade partner while at the same time to cooperate with Beijing to address global challenges.

Tai also said tariffs are an important tool in protecting US trade interests, but a strategy to rethink their use is also needed in order to ensure just returns for the world's leading economy and its trading partners.

She vowed to act sensibly and tough on China at the same time.

She agreed in principle that Beijing needed to keep promises it made to the Trump administration on the US-China Phase 1 trade deal that was agreed to in January 2020. Tai also emphasized the need for the Biden administration to keep working on implementing the Trump-era USMCA trade agreement.

Tai spent the past four years as chief counsel for the the Democratic party on the US House Ways and Means Committee, which is responsible for issues pertaining to trade.

