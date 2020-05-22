US Senate Confirms Kenneth Braithwaite as Navy Secretary by Voice Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The US Senate, the upper chamber of Congress, confirmed Kenneth Braithwaite as the next secretary of the Navy by a voice vote.

Braithwaite previously served as Trump's ambassador to Norway. He served for 31 years in the US Navy and Naval Reserve as spokesman and in other roles reaching the rank of rear admiral. Braithwaite was also chief of staff to the late Senator Arlen Specter.

During the confirmation hearing for the post, Braithwaite supported the charges of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, which Russia has always denied.

In April, Braithwaite published an opinion-editorial in the Norwegian outlet VG accusing Russia of aggressive behavior in Georgia, Ukraine and Crimea.

Braithwaite will replace Richard Spencer, who attracted controversy when he fired Captain Brett Crozier as captain of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt when the latter allegedly leaked details of a serious COVID-19 pandemic outbreak on the ship. The carrier's crew gave Crozier a spontaneous popular cheer when he left them.