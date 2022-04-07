UrduPoint.com

US Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson's Nomination To Supreme Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, where she will replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer.

The Senate confirmed Jackson's nomination in a vote of 53-46. The Senate is still waiting for Senator Rand Paul to record his vote.

More Stories From World

