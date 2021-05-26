US Senate Confirms Kristen Clarke as Head of Justice Dept. Civil Rights Division - Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The US Senate confirmed Kristen Clarke, an attorney and longtime advocate for civil rights, as head of the Justice Department's (DOJ) Civil Rights Division, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

'The Senate just confirmed Kristen Clarke to serve as head of DOJ's Civil Rights Division. She's a proven civil rights leader," Schumer said via Twitter.

Clarke is the first Black woman to lead the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. She is a graduate of Harvard University and Columbia Law school, and previously served as the director of the Civil Rights Bureau at the New York State Attorney General's Office.

President Joe Biden nominated Clarke in January but her nomination was initially held up in the Senate Judiciary Committee prior to going for a vote before the full Senate. Clarke was confirmed in the new position with a 51-48 vote.