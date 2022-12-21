UrduPoint.com

US Senate Confirms Lynne Tracy As Ambassador To Russia

December 21, 2022

US Senate Confirms Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia

The US Senate on Wednesday secured enough votes to confirm Lynne Tracy's nomination as ambassador to Russia.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The US Senate on Wednesday secured enough votes to confirm Lynne Tracy's nomination as ambassador to Russia.

The Senate has so far voted overwhelmingly in favor of the nomination, with 80 approving and only one senator opposed as voting continues.

During her Senate confirmation hearing, Tracy said that she will make the plight of Americans detained in Russia a "top priority" during her service in Moscow. She also pledged to reach out to all Russian people at all levels as one of her priorities should she be confirmed.

