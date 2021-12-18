US Senate Confirms Rahm Emmanuel as Ambassador to Japan

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Rahm Emanuel, the aide to former US President Barack Obama, was appointed on Saturday by the United States Senate as the next US Ambassador to Japan.

"Rahm Emanuel, of Illinois, to be Ambassador to Japan," a statement on the Senate's website said.

US lawmakers voted for Emmanuel's appointment in a 48-21 vote early on Saturday.

Emmanuel has served as the 55th mayor of Chicago and is a member of the Democratic Party.

The position of US Ambassador to Japan has been vacant for over two years after William Hagerty stepped down in July 2019 to run for the Senate. Then US President Donald Trump nominated Kenneth Weinstein as envoy, however, before the decision was put through a Senate vote, Trump was defeated in the 2020 presidential election by Joe Biden, annulling Weinstein's nomination.