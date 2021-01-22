UrduPoint.com
US Senate Confirms Retired General Lloyd Austin As Secretary Of Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:42 PM



A majority of lawmakers in the US Senate on Friday confirmed retired US Army general and former Central Command (CENTCOM) commander as President Joe Biden's first secretary of defense

On Thursday, both the House of Representatives and the Senate had passed by the required majorities, waiver legislation setting aside for Austin the congressional ban on any former military officer serving as secretary of defense for at least seven years after he retired.

On Thursday, both the House of Representatives and the Senate had passed by the required majorities, waiver legislation setting aside for Austin the congressional ban on any former military officer serving as secretary of defense for at least seven years after he retired.

Austin, a four star general, retired in 2016.

Austin will be the first African-American ever to serve as secretary of defense.

More Stories From World

