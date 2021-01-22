US Senate Confirms Retired General Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) A majority of lawmakers in the US Senate on Friday confirmed retired US Army general and former Central Command (CENTCOM) commander as President Joe Biden's first secretary of defense.

On Thursday, both the House of Representatives and the Senate had passed by the required majorities, waiver legislation setting aside for Austin the congressional ban on any former military officer serving as secretary of defense for at least seven years after he retired.

Austin, a four star general, retired in 2016.

Austin will be the first African-American ever to serve as secretary of defense.