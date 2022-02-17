US Senate Confirms Two Senior Pentagon Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The US Senate confirmed Celeste Ann Wallander, an expert on American policy toward Russia, as an Assistant Defense Secretary of international security affairs and David Honey as a Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for research and engineering.

The Senate confirmed Wallander as Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs in a vote of 83 in favor to 13 against. Wallander has previously worked as a special assistant to the National Security Council Russia and Eurasia chief and adviser to Barack Obama in the 2008 Democratic presidential Primary.

She also served as President and CEO of the US-Russia Foundation (USRF) and Director for Russia and Eurasia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In 2015, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office added the USRF to its blacklist of undesirable organizations.

Honey was confirmed by the Senate as Deputy Under Secretary for Research and Engineering in a vote of 94 to 1. Honey served as an Air Force officer, worked for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and held roles at the Pentagon and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The confirmation of the nominees to their defense positions comes amid increased security talks between the United States, NATO and other Western allies and partners due to the perceived threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine - an accusation denied by Russia, which has expressed its own concerns about Western activity in Eastern Europe.