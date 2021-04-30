US Senate Confirms Victoria Nuland as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) US Senate confirmed Victoria Nuland to be Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the upper chamber's press gallery said.

"The Senate just confirmed Victoria Nuland to Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs by voice vote," the gallery tweeted.

Nuland has served in the State Department for 32 years - as Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian affairs, Ambassador to NATO and chief negotiator on the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

Nuland has been posted to serve overseas in Russia, China and Mongolia.