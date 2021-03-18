UrduPoint.com
US Senate Confirms Xavier Becerra As Biden's Secretary Of Health And Human Services

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Xavier Becerra as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Xavier Becerra as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The former Attorney General of California was confirmed for the new position in a 50-49 vote.

Becerra is the first Latino to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Becerra will face the task of dealing with an influx of migrant children at the US southern border and the novel coronavirus pandemic, among other issues.

