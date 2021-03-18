The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Xavier Becerra as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services

The former Attorney General of California was confirmed for the new position in a 50-49 vote.

Becerra is the first Latino to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Becerra will face the task of dealing with an influx of migrant children at the US southern border and the novel coronavirus pandemic, among other issues.