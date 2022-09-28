UrduPoint.com

US Senate Could Pass Government, Ukraine Funding Bill By Thursday With GOP Help - Schumer

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 08:47 PM

US Senate Could Pass Government, Ukraine Funding Bill by Thursday With GOP Help - Schumer

The US Senate could pass a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government and avoid a shutdown, as well as provide more than $12 billion in new Ukraine-related funding by Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The US Senate could pass a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government and avoid a shutdown, as well as provide more than $12 billion in new Ukraine-related funding by Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"We must work fast to finish the process here on the floor, send the continuing resolution to the House, and then send it to the president's desk before the clock runs out. With cooperation from our Republican colleagues, the Senate can finish its work of keeping the government open as soon as tomorrow," Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell similarly said during remarks on the Senate floor that the upper chamber of Congress is "on track" to pass a bipartisan government funding bill.

The proposed legislation maintains fiscal year 2022 funding levels through December 16, avoiding a government shutdown set to start on October 1 if its operations are not funded, according to a summary of the bill.

The legislation provides approximately $12.4 billion in new Ukraine-related funding as well, including $4.5 billion in economic assistance for Kiev, $3 billion in security aid, $2.

8 billion for the US European Command and $1.5 billion to replenish US weapons stocks.

The bill also authorizes $3.7 billion in US equipment, including from stocks replenished under the legislation, to be sent to Ukraine using the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

In addition, the legislation allocates $540 million to increase critical munitions production, $35 million for nuclear incident preparedness in Ukraine and $2 million for an Inspector General report on Ukraine assistance monitoring.

The bill also provides funding for domestic initiatives such as low-income heating assistance, disaster relief and investigative activities associated with Afghan resettlement operations.

The legislation initially faced Republican opposition due to the inclusion of energy production permitting reform measures by US Senator Joe Manchin that were eventually dropped in order to gather Republican support needed to overcome the Senate's 60-vote barrier to passage.

The White House said it looks forward to the bill's passage and working with Congress to pass a full-year appropriations bill in the coming months.

