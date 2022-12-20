UrduPoint.com

US Senate Could Take Up $1.7 Trillion Omnibus As Soon As Today To Avoid Shutdown - Schumer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:30 PM

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that the chamber could begin consideration of the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill as soon as today, with passage expected before the government shutdown deadline on Friday.

"For the information of Senators, we're going to get going on this process today. Members should be ready to vote to lay the omnibus before the Senate as soon as this afternoon. We must finish passing this omnibus before the deadline on Friday, when government funding runs out, but we hope to do it much sooner than that," Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor.

Schumer said the chamber is likely to consider the legislation sooner rather than later due to poor winter weather conditions expected in the northeastern United States on Thursday and Friday.

The omnibus spending bill, released by lawmakers early Tuesday morning, authorizes approximately $1.

7 trillion in government spending for 2023. The legislation includes $858 billion in defense funding, $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies, and $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs.

The US government is currently funded under a continuing resolution, which maintains previously authorized spending levels. Members of the Biden administration and both parties in Congress have pushed for passage of an omnibus before the new year, although some Republicans have instead called for another continuing resolution.

Republicans including Senator Rand Paul and Congressman Thomas Massie have criticized the 4,155-page bill as too lengthy for lawmakers to responsibly vote on before the end of the week.

Schumer said he hopes nobody stands in the way of funding the government, arguing neither party benefits from a government shutdown.

