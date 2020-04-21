US Senate Delays Vote on Small Business COVID-19 Aid Over Talks With Democrats - McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US Senate postponed for one day attempts to approve more money for small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis as Democrats continued negotiating with Trump administration officials over details of a package they are willing to accept, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on the Senate floor on Monday.

"Our Democratic colleagues are still prolonging their discussions with the Administration, so the Senate won't be able to pass more funding for Americans' paychecks today," McConnell said. "Since this is so urgent, I have asked that the Senate meet again tomorrow in a new session that was not previously scheduled, and the Democratic Leader has agreed to my request."

McConnell scheduled a pro-forma session at 4:00 p.m. for a second attempt to provide more funds to a small business protection program that previously ran out of money.