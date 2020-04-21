US Senate Delays Vote on Small Business COVID-19 Aid Over Talks With Democrats - McConnell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US Senate postponed for one day attempts to approve more money for small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis as Democrats continued negotiating with Trump administration officials over details of a package they are willing to accept, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on the Senate floor on Monday.

"Our Democratic colleagues are still prolonging their discussions with the Administration, so the Senate won't be able to pass more funding for Americans' paychecks today," McConnell said. "Since this is so urgent, I have asked that the Senate meet again tomorrow in a new session that was not previously scheduled, and the Democratic Leader has agreed to my request."

McConnell scheduled a pro-forma session at 4:00 p.m. for a second attempt to provide more funds to a small business protection program that previously ran out of money.

McConnell spoke to a nearly empty Senate chamber, with most lawmakers staying back home. Because the Senate is well short of a quorum with most lawmakers out of town, the measure can only pass by unanimous consent, meaning it can pass if none of the handful of lawmakers likely to attend in person objects.

A $349 million program for small businesses that was included in the recently passed $2 trillion CARES Act ran out of money, with thousands of shuttered firms unable to get funding to continue paying furloughed workers and otherwise avoid insolvency as the pandemic rages.

Since then, the Trump administration has pushed for a quick disbursement of additional $310 billion for small businesses, with congressional Democrats conditioning the funds with securing money for items on their agenda.