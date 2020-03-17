UrduPoint.com
US Senate Democratic Leader Says Will Provide Measures For $750Bln To Fight Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that he will provide comprehensive measures worth $750 billion to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States.

"As early as tomorrow, I will provide a series of measures for $750 billion to combat the coronavirus," Schumer said.

The Senate Democratic leader said the measures will include payments for unemployment benefits, additional funding for the Medicaid program, assistance for small businesses and help for COVID-19 testing.

Schumer said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in the United States has increased up to 4,000, but added that the actual number is probably higher.

According to John Hopkins University, the number of cases of COVID-19 infections is exceeds 4,200 and the number of deaths from the disease is 74.

