US Senate Democratic Whip Says Hopeful Congress Can Pass Government Funding Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US Senate Democratic whip Dick Durbin said on Monday he is hopeful that lawmakers can pass a bipartisan omnibus appropriations package to fund the government and avoid a shutdown before the new Congress takes office.

"Our most basic thing that we can accomplish between now and the end of the year is to make sure we don't face a government shutdown... I'm hopeful that in the coming weeks, before the first of the year, we can negotiate and pass an omnibus appropriations package with bipartisan support," Durbin said during remarks on the Senate floor.

In September, Congress passed a stopgap funding bill to prevent a government shutdown set to begin on October 1st.

The legislation funds the government through December 16, by which point Congress will have to pass another appropriations bill or again risk a shutdown.

Earlier on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged his Republican colleagues to work with the Democratic majority on passing bipartisan legislation after Democrats secured control of the Senate but lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.

Lawmakers are set to negotiate an appropriations bill in a so-called "lame duck" session, which takes place between Election Day and the beginning of the new Congress in January.