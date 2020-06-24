US Senate Democrats Block Republican Police Reform Bill From Advancing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US Senate Republicans on Wednesday failed to get the votes needed to advance their version of a police reform bill.

The Just and Unifying Solution to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act of 2020 was blocked with a 55-45 vote, failing to secure the 60 votes needed.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Republican bill was "deeply fundamentally and irrevocably flawed."

The Justice Act would strengthen police training methods and tactics particularly concerning the issues of de-escalation of force and the duty to intervene as well as take concrete steps to end the practice of chokeholds, but not banning them yet.

The Republican bill would also provide police with more body cameras and ensure police departments use them and store the resulting data properly.

The Justice Act would make lynching - an extrajudicial, vigilante-style execution - a Federal crime.

The measure would also require full reporting after each incident where police officers fire their weapons, use force or enforce no-knock warrants.

The Democrats' George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would increase data transparency changes to police practices and training, ban the use of chokeholds, ban no-knock warrants, mandate body cameras, restrict use of lethal force and set up independent structures to investigate allegations of police brutality while setting up a national database of identifying all officers recorded as using excessive force.

The bill would also allow victims of police brutality and their families to file civil lawsuits, rolling back police immunities that the US Supreme Court has decreed in recent years.

The bill would also make lynching a federal hate crime.

The Democrats' police reform bill is expected to pass the House of Representatives as early as Thursday.