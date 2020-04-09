US Senate Democrats Block Trump Bid to Pass $250Bln Package for Small Businesses - Reports

US Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's bid to pass a bill to provide additional $250 billion in relief for small businesses to shield them from the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy, CNBC reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) US Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's bid to pass a bill to provide additional $250 billion in relief for small businesses to shield them from the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy, CNBC reported.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to approve the measure - announced by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin earlier on Tuesday - through an unanimous vote, but it was blocked by Democrat Senator Ben Cardin, who called the move a "political stunt," the report said.

The Democrats then tried to pass an amendment to the bill that was blocked by McConnell, who countered that they should not "block emergency aid... just because you want something more."

The Senate will reconvene on Monday after the Good Friday holiday.

Last month, Congress approved a $2 trillion stimulus package to help the US economy rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with $350 billion allocated for small businesses.