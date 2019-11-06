Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are demanding the Trump administration brief lawmakers on its decision to lower the refugee admissions cap in the United States, US Senators Kamala Harris and Patrick Leahy said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are demanding the Trump administration brief lawmakers on its decision to lower the refugee admissions cap in the United States , US Senators Kamala Harris and Patrick Leahy said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Wednesday.

"Given vocal, bipartisan warnings about the dire consequences of the Trump administration's FY [fiscal year] 2020 plans for USRAP [US Refugee Admissions Program], we, as members of the Senate committee of jurisdiction over refugee and immigration policy, request an in-person briefing to address our most serious concerns, outlined in this letter," the letter said.

The senators said in the letter that President Donald Trump's decision to set a 18,000 refugee admissions cap for fiscal year 2020 may potentially end the USRAP by damaging the infrastructure of resettlement agencies built around this program.

As of April, an estimated 100 offices operated by resettlement agencies have closed or suspended operations, the letter noted.

The senators also said the Trump administration's lengthy security check process for refugee admissions could make it impossible to meet the 18,000 refugees cap after.

The Trump administration's allocation process excludes vulnerable populations in need of resettlement such as unaccompanied refugee minors, the senators explained.

In addition, the Trump administration's executive order that refugees may only be resettled in jurisdictions with both State and local government approval presents serious risks to USRAP's continued operation, the senators said.

The number of refugees allowed into the United States in fiscal year 2017 amounted to 110,000 and in fiscal year 2019 the cap stood at 30,000 refugees.