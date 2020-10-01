UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Democrats Demand DHS Release Document On Foreign Election Interference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:50 PM

US Senate Democrats Demand DHS Release Document on Foreign Election Interference

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A group of US Senate Democrats requested on Thursday Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to make public an intelligence paper which accuses a foreign actor of attempting to undermine faith in the American system, echoing President Donald Trump's rhetoric.

"We write to urge you to immediately release to the public a September 3, 2020, analysis produced by the Department's Office of Intelligence and Analysis," the senators wrote. "This document demonstrates that a foreign actor is attempting to undermine faith in the US electoral system, particularly vote-by-mail systems, in a manner that is consistent with the rhetoric being used by President Trump, Attorney General Barr, and others.

"

The letter was signed by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer along with Senators Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, and Ron Wyden.

They argued that the release of the document will not pose a risk to intelligence sources and methods.

"It is now critical and urgent that the American people have access to this document so that they can understand the context of Trump's statements and actions," senators wrote.

Trump claims that widespread mail-in voting could result in significant election fraud and be used to alter the outcome in favor of his rival, the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The Democrats say Trump's claims are unfounded and defend mail-in ballots as a coronavirus-mitigation measure.

Related Topics

Election Senate Trump Gary Chad September Democrats 2020

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

1 hour ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister wears pink ribbon to join breast ca ..

24 minutes ago

Trump Opposes Debate Changes That Cover for Biden ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan being seen as a top tourist,investment de ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.