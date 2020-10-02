US Senate Democrats Demand DHS Release Document on Foreign Election Interference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) A group of US Senate Democrats requested on Thursday Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to make public an intelligence paper which accuses a foreign actor of attempting to undermine faith in the American system, echoing President Donald Trump's rhetoric.

"We write to urge you to immediately release to the public a September 3, 2020, analysis produced by the Department's Office of Intelligence and Analysis," the senators wrote. "This document demonstrates that a foreign actor is attempting to undermine faith in the US electoral system, particularly vote-by-mail systems, in a manner that is consistent with the rhetoric being used by President Trump, Attorney General Barr, and others.

The letter was signed by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer along with Senators Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, and Ron Wyden.

They argued that the release of the document will not pose a risk to intelligence sources and methods.

"It is now critical and urgent that the American people have access to this document so that they can understand the context of Trump's statements and actions," senators wrote.

Trump claims that widespread mail-in voting could result in significant election fraud and be used to alter the outcome in favor of his rival, the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The Democrats say Trump's claims are unfounded and defend mail-in ballots as a coronavirus-mitigation measure.