US Senate Democrats Preparing $8.5Bln Request To Battle Coronavirus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:09 PM

Democrats in the US Senate are preparing to request $8.5 billion to combat the novel coronavirus, according to a senior aide as quoted by CNN on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Democrats in the US Senate are preparing to request $8.5 billion to combat the novel coronavirus, according to a senior aide as quoted by CNN on Wednesday.

The effort follows criticism by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that President Donald Trump's request for $2.5 billion is inadequate.

Schumer is expected to announce the request later on Wednesday, while Trump has scheduled a prime time address on the administration plans to fight the disease.

The rapidly spreading novel strain of the coronavirus has sickened tens of thousands of people in China, where the disease originated, and the disease has since spread to at least 30 countries, according to media reports.

