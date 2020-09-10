UrduPoint.com
US Senate Democrats Propose Sanctions Against Russia Over Alleged Afghan Bounties

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Six members of the Democratic minority in the US Senate introduced a bill on Thursday that mandates President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on any Russian official found guilty of offering monetary awards to Taliban militants for assassinations of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Sponsors of the proposed legislation in a statement lamented "Trump administration's failure" to respond properly to bounties allegations that surfaced in US media and were rejected by both Russian officials and the White House.

The bill requires the president to certify whether or not the Russian government "offered, ordered, directed, or was otherwise responsible for bounties for the killing of members of the US Armed Forces or members of NATO's Resolute Support Mission."

If the president certifies that the Russian government did so, he is to impose asset blocking and visa ban sanctions on President Vladimir Putin or any other senior government, defense or intelligence official involved in the bounties.

The bill authorizes $50 million per year for rewards for information on "Russian bounties" and $30 million annually for Global Engagement Center programming to counter Russian influence in the countries of South and Central Asia. It also requires a report on "the net worth and assets of Vladimir Putin."

In June, the New York Times reported that US intelligence had informed President Donald Trump in a February daily briefing about a suspected effort by Russia to place bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan. Trump previously called the article a hoax, while White House officials and senior US military leaders publicly said that the intelligence was not convincing. Russia denied the claim as another fake story that was part of the political infighting in the United States.

The bill, dubbed the Russia Bounty Response Act of 2020, was introduced by Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined by Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Dick Durbin, Richard Blumenthal, Jeff Merkley, and Tammy Duckworth.

