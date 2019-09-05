US Senate Democrats Request Pentagon Answers on Border Wall Funding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) A group of prominent US senators from the Democratic Party asked the Pentagon to provide details of its decision to use military funding to build a wall on the southern border.

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that it authorized $3.5 billion in emergency funding for construction projects to build barriers on the US-Mexico border. Democrats blasted the Trump administration for diverting the funding from other military objectives.

"We also expect a full justification of how the decision to cancel was made for each project selected and why a border wall is more important to our national security and the wellbeing of our service members and their families than these projects," the letter said.

In the letter to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Senators Dianne Feinstein, Brian Shatz, Patrick Leahy, Richard Durbin and six other lawmakers expressed their opposition to this decision.

They said that it will cause serious damage to US military and relationship between Congress and Pentagon.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

The Trump administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan, which appears to have resulted in a declination of apprehensions at the US-Mexico border. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said that the number of apprehensions has dropped by about at least 40 percent for the months of June and July.