UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Democrats Request Pentagon Answers On Border Wall Funding

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:50 AM

US Senate Democrats Request Pentagon Answers on Border Wall Funding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) A group of prominent US senators from the Democratic Party asked the Pentagon to provide details of its decision to use military funding to build a wall on the southern border.

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that it authorized $3.5 billion in emergency funding for construction projects to build barriers on the US-Mexico border. Democrats blasted the Trump administration for diverting the funding from other military objectives.

"We also expect a full justification of how the decision to cancel was made for each project selected and why a border wall is more important to our national security and the wellbeing of our service members and their families than these projects," the letter said.

In the letter to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Senators Dianne Feinstein, Brian Shatz, Patrick Leahy, Richard Durbin and six other lawmakers expressed their opposition to this decision.

They said that it will cause serious damage to US military and relationship between Congress and Pentagon.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

The Trump administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan, which appears to have resulted in a declination of apprehensions at the US-Mexico border. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said that the number of apprehensions has dropped by about at least 40 percent for the months of June and July.

Related Topics

Pentagon Trump United States Mexico February June July Democrats Border Congress From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

3 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

4 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.