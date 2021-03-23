US Senate Democrats Urge Blinken to Impose New Sanctions to Stop Nord Stream 2 - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US Senators Bob Menendez and Jeanne Shaheen sent a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in which they called on the Biden administration to boost efforts to stops the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project by imposing new sanctions.

"We appreciate the [State] Department's dedication to using diplomacy to build opposition to the project throughout Europe," the letter said. "We urge you to continue to build on such efforts to oppose Nord Stream 2, including through use of sanctions as mandated under the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act (PEESA) and the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Clarification Act (PEESCA) and as authorized pursuant to CAATSA and IEEPA.

"

The Democratic senators emphasized in the letter that the pipeline must be stopped and noted that Blinken's leadership is required to prevent its completion.

The lawmakers noted that Blinken and President Joe Biden have worked to strengthen the United States' ties with Ukraine during the Obama administration.

"We expect that under the Biden administration, you will again work to bolster Ukraine's position in the region and further United States' interests in Europe," the senators said. "On both counts, taking all possible measures to stop the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a top priority. We urge you to accelerate efforts toward that end."