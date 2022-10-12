US Senate Drops Amendments to F-16 Deal Bill With Turkey - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The US Senate has dropped two restrictive amendments to its version of the bill on the sale of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits to Ankara, Turkish media reported.

Two amendments introduced by US Democrats Bob Menendez and Chris van Hollen were meant to obligate US President Joe Biden to inform lawmakers of measures aimed at preventing the use of the fighters by Turkey for illegal territorial flights over Greece and military actions against US allies. The proposed additions would also make the F-16 deal dependent on the ratification of Sweden and Finland's NATO membership applications by Turkey.

The US House of Representatives is now expected to bypass the proposed amendments following the example of the Senate, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing congressional sources.

After the US Senate finalizes the bill, it will be merged with the version of the House of Representatives, and then handed over to Biden for approval.

In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the program for the production of the latest F-35 fighters due to the purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems by Ankara. Washington annulled the joint memorandum on the F-35 fighters with the country, while signing the document with seven other project partners ” the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway.

In October 2021, Washington offered Ankara to buy F-16 fighters instead of F-35 jets, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The difference is that the proposed model is not of the fifth, but of the fourth generation.

Biden is currently seeking congressional approval for the sale of F-16 fighters, with the US State Department trying to convince lawmakers that the deal aligns with Washington's interests.