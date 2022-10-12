UrduPoint.com

US Senate Drops Amendments To F-16 Deal Bill With Turkey - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 12:30 PM

US Senate Drops Amendments to F-16 Deal Bill With Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The US Senate has dropped two restrictive amendments to its version of the bill on the sale of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits to Ankara, Turkish media reported.

Two amendments introduced by US Democrats Bob Menendez and Chris van Hollen were meant to obligate US President Joe Biden to inform lawmakers of measures aimed at preventing the use of the fighters by Turkey for illegal territorial flights over Greece and military actions against US allies. The proposed additions would also make the F-16 deal dependent on the ratification of Sweden and Finland's NATO membership applications by Turkey.

The US House of Representatives is now expected to bypass the proposed amendments following the example of the Senate, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing congressional sources.

After the US Senate finalizes the bill, it will be merged with the version of the House of Representatives, and then handed over to Biden for approval.

In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the program for the production of the latest F-35 fighters due to the purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems by Ankara. Washington annulled the joint memorandum on the F-35 fighters with the country, while signing the document with seven other project partners ” the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway.

In October 2021, Washington offered Ankara to buy F-16 fighters instead of F-35 jets, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The difference is that the proposed model is not of the fifth, but of the fourth generation.

Biden is currently seeking congressional approval for the sale of F-16 fighters, with the US State Department trying to convince lawmakers that the deal aligns with Washington's interests.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Australia Russia Turkey Washington Canada Norway Sale Buy Van Ankara Italy United Kingdom United States Sweden Finland Netherlands Greece Denmark Tayyip Erdogan April October Democrats Media From

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

3 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

3 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

3 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.