US Senate Expected to Vote on USMCA Trade Agreement on Thursday - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The US Senate is expected to vote on the US-Mexico-Canada- Agreement (USMCA) on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during remarks on the Senate floor.

"We anticipate the Senate will finish the USMCA tomorrow and send this landmark trade deal to President [Donald] Trump for his signature," McConnell said on Wednesday.

Trade negotiations between the United States, Canada and Mexico began soon after US President Donald Trump assumed office in 2017 in order to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The three countries negotiated replacing NAFTA for over two years and reached the new trade deal last fall.

The Mexican Senate ratified a protocol on changes to the USMCA in December. Canada is expected to ratify the new trade agreement this year as well.