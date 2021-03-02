UrduPoint.com
US Senate Expects 'Hardy Debate' But Will Pass COVID-19 Relief Bill - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US Senate Democrats are readying for a feisty debate with Republicans this week over the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, but expects the measure to pass, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"The Senate will take up the 'American Rescue Plan' this week," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor on Monday. "I expect a hardy debate and some late nights. But the American people sent us here with a job to do, to help the country through this moment of extraordinary challenge; to end through action the greatest health crisis our country has faced in a century. And that's just what we're going to do."

The bill passed its first test of Congress last week when it cleared the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives.

In the Senate, the Democrats have equal representation with the Republicans, holding 50 seats each, although Vice President Kamala Harris tie-breaking vote enables them a majority of one.

Assuming no Republican backs Biden's bill, in order for it to pass, all Democrats have to vote along party lines. At least one Democrat - Joe Machin - has said he wishes to see bipartisan support for the bill in order to support it.

Republicans have said that only a small portion of the bill actually deals with combating the coronavirus while many parts such as foreign assistance they have deemed unnecessary.

Schumer sought to allay concerns that the bill will be a waste of funds, saying it would help fund small businesses, keep teachers, firefighters and other essential employees on the job, provide food and direct cash payments to millions of impoverished Americans as well as speed up vaccinations.

