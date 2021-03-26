US Senate Extends Small Business Pandemic Relief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The US Senate on Thursday voted in favor of extending a pandemic assistance program for small businesses that was set expire at the end of the month.

The upper chamber voted to extend the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) until May 31 by a 92-7 margin, according to results posted by the Senate.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill which will be appended to the administration's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed earlier this month to deal with the protracted coronavirus crisis.

The PPP was originally enacted a year ago under the $3 trillion CARES Act of the Trump administration that was passed to rescue the US economy from the COVID-19.

The Primary function of the paycheck program is to ensure that businesses, particularly the small- to medium-sized ones that support the bulk of working America, are able to survive the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Since its inception, the PPP has been extended more than once, to adapt to the additional $900 billion approved under the CARES Act in December and now to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.