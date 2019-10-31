UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:26 PM

US Senate Faces Difficulty Taking Partisan House Impeachment Plan Seriously - Grassley

The US Senate will be hard-pressed to take the House impeachment procedure vote seriously because it was purely partisan, high-ranking Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The US Senate will be hard-pressed to take the House impeachment procedure vote seriously because it was purely partisan, high-ranking Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said in a press release on Thursday.

House rules for continuing the impeachment probe, approved on a nearly unanimous 236-196 party line vote earlier on Thursday force Republicans to win Democrats' approval to call witnesses for public testimony.

"This will continue to be a purely partisan and political process - a continuation of Democrats' impeachment obsession that began before President Trump was even inaugurated," Grassley said.

"This entire process has been contaminated from the beginning and the Senate may have a difficult time taking seriously an impeachment founded on these bases."

Republicans have accused Democrats on six House committees of holding secret hearings and refusing to release transcripts of testimony related to the impeachment process. The White House has rejected all requests for documents and testimony.

