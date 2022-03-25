US Senate Faces Roadblocks in Passing Bill on Russian Oil Ban, Trade Status Revocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The US Senate is facing roadblocks in its attempt to pass legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and revoke the country's permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) status amid its ongoing special operation in Ukraine due to an amendment sought by Sen. Rand Paul on Thursday, which would clarify the definition of human rights abuses used to impose sanctions.

The Senate, led by Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is attempting to pass legislation to revoke Russia's PNTR status, as well as a bill to ban the import of Russian energy products. However, Paul objected to attempts to move forward the bills due to concerns about the language used.

Paul is seeking an amendment to more clearly define what human-rights abuses are in the legislation, which he argues gives the US government too wide of an authority to impose sanctions in its current form.

"We're going to get rid of all definitions of gross human rights, and we're going to replace it with - not a list of things like torture and murder, indefinite detention - we're going to replace it with the words 'gross human rights abuse.' That still sounds pretty good, but it's like, what does that mean? The problem is that many different people have different definitions of rights," Paul said on the Senate floor on Thursday.

Schumer offered that Paul's amendments be moved forward and debated and voted upon on the Senate floor, alongside the legislation. Paul objected to the offer, instead offering to discuss the legislation over the next several days to come to an agreement, including possibly adding to the old definition.