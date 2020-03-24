UrduPoint.com
US Senate Fails To Advance Coronavirus Emergency Relief Bill For Second Time

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US Senate failed for the second time to advance an $83 billion emergency spending package to stave off hardship and economic crisis during the escalating novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when a cloture vote on the legislation failed on Monday.

"We need to focus in on the problem ... that is the virus," Senator James Langford said.

Although Republicans remained united in supporting the legislation, the Democrats also closed ranks in opposing it for not including more measures that they had demanded on. The vote was 49 in favor of advancing the bill versus 46 against when it needed 60 to advance to the next stage.

Langford said Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee had already agreed to include 28 provisions that would cost an additional $250 billion that the Democrats had demanded from a ten-page detailed "wish list" that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had prepared a week ago.

Republicans charged Democrats in the chamber with irresponsibility during a national crisis. However, Democrats expressed optimism that a compromise agreement for the necessary votes could soon be reached.

Democrats said they were close to an agreement with Republicans and predicted a modified version would win passage soon.

