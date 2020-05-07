WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The US Senate on Thursday failed to get the majority of votes needed to override President Donald Trump's veto of the bipartisan Iran War Powers resolution.

The US Senate voted 49-44, failing to garner the 67 votes needed to overturn Trump's veto.

The measure would have required that any military action against Iran be explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force.