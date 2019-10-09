UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Finalizing Sanctions On Turkey For Attacking Syrian Kurds - Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:34 PM

US Senate Finalizing Sanctions on Turkey for Attacking Syrian Kurds - Lawmaker

US Republican and Democratic lawmakers are finalizing legislation that would impose economic sanctions on Turkey, which has begun a military invasion of northern Syria to clear a border region of US-allied Kurdish forces, Senator Chris Van Hollen said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) US Republican and Democratic lawmakers are finalizing legislation that would impose economic sanctions on Turkey, which has begun a military invasion of northern Syria to clear a border region of US-allied Kurdish forces, Senator Chris Van Hollen said Wednesday.

"Turkey must pay a heavy price for attacking our Syrian Kurdish partners," Van Hollen said in a Twitter message. "Senators on both sides of the aisle won't support abandoning the one regional group most responsible for putting ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] on its heels. Our bipartisan sanctions bill is being finalized now."

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Twitter ISIS Van Price Border

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Sir John Lorimer

20 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Moments&#039; launches

20 minutes ago

RTA, du sign MoU to provide free WiFi onboard buse ..

20 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Commission disposes of 89 comp ..

50 seconds ago

Japan Railway Companies Consider Stopping Movement ..

52 seconds ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi launches &#039;Ajman Pay&#039;

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.