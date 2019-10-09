US Senate Finalizing Sanctions On Turkey For Attacking Syrian Kurds - Lawmaker
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:34 PM
US Republican and Democratic lawmakers are finalizing legislation that would impose economic sanctions on Turkey, which has begun a military invasion of northern Syria to clear a border region of US-allied Kurdish forces, Senator Chris Van Hollen said Wednesday
"Turkey must pay a heavy price for attacking our Syrian Kurdish partners," Van Hollen said in a Twitter message. "Senators on both sides of the aisle won't support abandoning the one regional group most responsible for putting ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] on its heels. Our bipartisan sanctions bill is being finalized now."