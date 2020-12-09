US Senate Foreign Relations Chief Calls on Saudis to Overturn Sentencing of Doctor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Saudi authorities should drop all existing charges and free an imprisoned US citizen Walid Fitaihi who was sentenced to a six year prison term, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch said on Tuesday.

"I encourage the Saudis to overturn this unjust sentence and drop all charges," Risch said in a Twitter message. "This has been and will remain a challenge to the US-Saudi relationship.

Fitaihi, who founded a hospital in Saudi Arabia, was arrested along with hundreds of business executives, government officials and royal family members in a crackdown in 2017. Members of his family say he was held without trial for nearly two years and subjected to torture, a charge the Saudis deny, The Hill newspaper noted on Tuesday.

Two US diplomats attended the hearing in Riyadh at which Fitaihi was sentenced, The Hill said.