UrduPoint.com

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Leaders Issue Joint Statement On Tunisian Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Leaders Issue Joint Statement on Tunisian Crisis

US Senators Bob Menendez and Jim Risch, Chairman and Ranking Member of the Foreign Relations Committee respectively, issued a joint statement on Thursday that called upon the Tunisian government to recommit to democracy amid the country's ongoing political crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) US Senators Bob Menendez and Jim Risch, Chairman and Ranking Member of the Foreign Relations Committee respectively, issued a joint statement on Thursday that called upon the Tunisian government to recommit to democracy amid the country's ongoing political crisis.

Mass anti-government protests began on July 25, sparked by Saied's decision to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspend the parliament for 30 days, and freeze the legal immunity of lawmakers.

"Today, however, we are deeply concerned by the growing tension and instability in Tunisia. President Saied must recommit to the democratic principles that underpin U.

S.-Tunisia relations, and the military must observe its role in a constitutional democracy," the joint statement said.

Menendez and Risch added that the US and Tunisia can work together to keep building upon the "remarkable gains" made by Tunisia since it transitioned to democracy following the 2011 Arab Spring.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Saied earlier this week, during which time the two discussed the Biden administration's strong support for democracy in Tunisia and the need to swiftly form a new "honest" government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Immunity Tunisia July Government Arab

Recent Stories

Wildfire levels historic California town as reside ..

Wildfire levels historic California town as residents flee blaze

2 minutes ago
 Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to inaugurate digitalization of sta ..

Prime Minister to inaugurate digitalization of state media

2 minutes ago
 Man Utd's Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

Man Utd's Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

2 minutes ago
 Moto legend Rossi confirms retirement at year-end

Moto legend Rossi confirms retirement at year-end

2 minutes ago
 Olympics: Athletics results

Olympics: Athletics results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.