US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Leaders Issue Joint Statement on Tunisian Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) US Senators Bob Menendez and Jim Risch, Chairman and Ranking Member of the Foreign Relations Committee respectively, issued a joint statement on Thursday that called upon the Tunisian government to recommit to democracy amid the country's ongoing political crisis.

Mass anti-government protests began on July 25, sparked by Saied's decision to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspend the parliament for 30 days, and freeze the legal immunity of lawmakers.

"Today, however, we are deeply concerned by the growing tension and instability in Tunisia. President Saied must recommit to the democratic principles that underpin U.

S.-Tunisia relations, and the military must observe its role in a constitutional democracy," the joint statement said.

Menendez and Risch added that the US and Tunisia can work together to keep building upon the "remarkable gains" made by Tunisia since it transitioned to democracy following the 2011 Arab Spring.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Saied earlier this week, during which time the two discussed the Biden administration's strong support for democracy in Tunisia and the need to swiftly form a new "honest" government.