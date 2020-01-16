UrduPoint.com
US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:36 PM

US House prosecutors arrived in the Senate on Thursday to exhibit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the upper chamber of Congress, initiating the Senate's process to ready for the impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) US House prosecutors arrived in the Senate on Thursday to exhibit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the upper chamber of Congress, initiating the Senate's process to ready for the impeachment trial.

Congressman Adam Schiff introduced the team of seven House of Representatives managers who will serve as prosecutors in the trial and exhibited the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.

The seven House impeachment managers besides Schiff include Congressmen Jerry Nadler, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, Zoe Lofgren and Sylvia Garcia.

Later on Thursday, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will arrive at the Senate to be sworn-in so that he can preside over the trial and to swear-in the Senate to serve as jurors.

The Senate is scheduled to begin the impeachment trial on Tuesday.

The US Constitution requires a two-thirds majority - 67 votes - in the Senate to convict and remove from office an impeached president.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden. Trump has called the impeachment process against him yet another political witch hunt designed to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

