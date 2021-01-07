US Senate, House Pause Election Verification As Protesters Breach Capitol Building
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The US Senate and House of Representatives temporarily halted the verification of the Electoral College votes on Wednesday afternoon after pro-Trump protesters breached the Capitol Hill building.
Video footage from the scene aired by C-Span showed a massive group of protesters clashing with police and making their way inside the building. The Capitol police has placed the building on lockdown.