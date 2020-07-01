US Senate Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions in 2021 Defense Bill - Congressman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The US Senate has included a measure to sanction the Nord Stream 2 project as part of the annual national defense budget legislation, US Congressman Steve Womack said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I'm proud to cosponsor sanctions to stop its construction & applaud the Senate for including this priority in the NDAA," Womack said via Twitter, referring to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Womack co-sponsored the legislation, dubbed the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Clarification Act.

The NDAA is considered must-pass legislation, as it sets the entire budget for the Department of Defense.