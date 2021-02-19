US Senate Intelligence Committee to Hold Hearing on SolarWinds Hack February 23 - Notice

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The US Senate Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing concerning the massive cyberattack against network monitoring company SolarWinds on February 23, the panel said in an advisory on Thursday.

"Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio will hold an open hearing examining the SolarWinds hack on Tuesday, February 23, 2021," the notice said.

