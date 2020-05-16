UrduPoint.com
US Senate Intelligence Panel Releases Final Volume Of Russia Probe Report - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Senate Intelligence Panel Releases Final Volume of Russia Probe Report - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday said it released the final volume of its report on Russia's alleged election meddling.

"The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has released the fifth and final volume of its bipartisan investigative report into Russian interference in the 2016 US election to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) for classified review," the panel said in a statement.

The panel also submitted a redacted unclassified version of the report totaling nearly 1,000 pages, according to the statement.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of Russia interfering in US elections as an absurd politicized attempt to divert attention from legitimate concerns about electoral fraud.

