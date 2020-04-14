US Senate Investigates Allegations WHO Helped China Hide Virus Threat - Letter

A group of US Senators wrote to the UN World Health Organization (WHO) seeking details of its cooperation with China during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic to prepare for an investigation of charges that the agency helped Beijing cover up the outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Senator Rick Scott said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday

"Today, I sent a letter with my colleagues to the @WHO requesting information ahead of a Congressional investigation on their role in helping Communist China cover up information regarding the threat of the #Coronavirus. Americans deserve answers," Scott tweeted.

Scott did not disclose the contents of the letter. However, Axios reported that Scott and six other senators asked WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus for documents and communications between WHO and China's leadership in late 2919 and 2020, and whether WHO officials received "financial compensation" for work with Beijing "beyond their WHO salaries.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee previously called on Ghebreyesus to publicly testify before Congress, and President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold US funding for the UN health agency amid growing calls for Ghebreyesus' resignation.

Much of the anger directed at WHO stems from a WHO tweet in January 2020 claiming that Chinese scientists had found no evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted from human to human.