UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Investigates Allegations WHO Helped China Hide Virus Threat - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

US Senate Investigates Allegations WHO Helped China Hide Virus Threat - Letter

A group of US Senators wrote to the UN World Health Organization (WHO) seeking details of its cooperation with China during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic to prepare for an investigation of charges that the agency helped Beijing cover up the outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Senator Rick Scott said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A group of US Senators wrote to the UN World Health Organization (WHO) seeking details of its cooperation with China during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic to prepare for an investigation of charges that the agency helped Beijing cover up the outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Senator Rick Scott said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday.

"Today, I sent a letter with my colleagues to the @WHO requesting information ahead of a Congressional investigation on their role in helping Communist China cover up information regarding the threat of the #Coronavirus. Americans deserve answers," Scott tweeted.

Scott did not disclose the contents of the letter. However, Axios reported that Scott and six other senators asked WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus for documents and communications between WHO and China's leadership in late 2919 and 2020, and whether WHO officials received "financial compensation" for work with Beijing "beyond their WHO salaries.

"

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee previously called on Ghebreyesus to publicly testify before Congress, and President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold US funding for the UN health agency amid growing calls for Ghebreyesus' resignation.

Much of the anger directed at WHO stems from a WHO tweet in January 2020 claiming that Chinese scientists had found no evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted from human to human.

Related Topics

Senate World United Nations China Twitter Threatened Trump Wuhan Beijing January Congress 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRSC shortlists 10 candidates for UAE Analog Miss ..

36 minutes ago

Aleem Khan for meeting wheat procurement target

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Rises to 26,631 ..

2 minutes ago

Shoppers out again in Austria -- with masks, safet ..

2 minutes ago

Rolex, Patek Philippe ditch Baselworld to create n ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's Idlib Urgently Needs Aid, Turkey Unable to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.