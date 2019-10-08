US Senate Judiciary Cmte Invites Giuliani to Testify on Ukraine Corruption- Senator Graham

US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been invited to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on corruption in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to counter a House of Representatives effort to impeach Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump 's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been invited to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on corruption in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to counter a House of Representatives effort to impeach Trump , Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday.

"Given the House of Representatives' behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine," Graham said Via Twitter. "Therefore, I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns."

Giuliani has visited Ukraine, presumably at the behest of Trump, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's 2017 demand that the nation fire a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company that employed Biden's son Hunter.

House Democrats, who want to impeach Trump for asking Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, routinely dismiss corruption allegations against the former vice president as unsubstantiated.

"Have heard on numerous occasions disturbing allegations by Rudi Giuliani about corruption in Ukraine and the many improprieties surrounding the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin," Graham said.

Biden has publicly admitted threatening to withhold $1 billion in US military aid to Ukraine unless Shokin was fired. Shokin was later dismissed and Biden now claims his demand was unrelated to his son's employment.

Hunter Biden was reportedly paid up to $50,000 a month as a director of the Ukraine energy company Bursima during the tenure of his father as US vice president.