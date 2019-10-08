UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Judiciary Cmte Invites Giuliani To Testify On Ukraine Corruption- Senator Graham

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

US Senate Judiciary Cmte Invites Giuliani to Testify on Ukraine Corruption- Senator Graham

US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been invited to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on corruption in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to counter a House of Representatives effort to impeach Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been invited to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on corruption in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to counter a House of Representatives effort to impeach Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday.

"Given the House of Representatives' behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine," Graham said Via Twitter. "Therefore, I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns."

Giuliani has visited Ukraine, presumably at the behest of Trump, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's 2017 demand that the nation fire a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company that employed Biden's son Hunter.

House Democrats, who want to impeach Trump for asking Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, routinely dismiss corruption allegations against the former vice president as unsubstantiated.

"Have heard on numerous occasions disturbing allegations by Rudi Giuliani about corruption in Ukraine and the many improprieties surrounding the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin," Graham said.

Biden has publicly admitted threatening to withhold $1 billion in US military aid to Ukraine unless Shokin was fired. Shokin was later dismissed and Biden now claims his demand was unrelated to his son's employment.

Hunter Biden was reportedly paid up to $50,000 a month as a director of the Ukraine energy company Bursima during the tenure of his father as US vice president.

Related Topics

Firing Corruption Senate Fire Ukraine Twitter Company Trump Democrats 2017 Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes restructuring plan for Radio Pakist ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea, Russia Plan to Set Up Air Force Communica ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Sends Expert Answers to WADA Questions on M ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-EU Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year to $180Bln in ..

2 minutes ago

NADRA assures to expedite provision of POCs to ove ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Defense Minister Receives First Rafael Jet ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.