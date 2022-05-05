US Senate Judiciary Committee Advances 'NOPEC' Bill Allowing Lawsuits Against OPEC

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday passed backed the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (NOPEC) that provides the legal grounds to file lawsuits against the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Seventeen members of the Judiciary Committee supported the bill during the panel's meeting, while four opposed it.

"The bill will be favorably reported to the floor," Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said after the vote.