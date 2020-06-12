UrduPoint.com
US Senate Judiciary Committee Authorizes Subpoenas In Review Of Russia Probe - Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Senate Judiciary Committee Authorizes Subpoenas in Review of Russia Probe - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The US Senate Judiciary Committee has authorized subpoenas to former Obama administration officials as part of the review into the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, Chairman Lindsey Graham said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the Judiciary Committee resumed its mission to get to the bottom of Crossfire Hurricane and the Russia investigation by authorizing dozens of new subpoenas to former Obama administration officials involved in these operations," Graham said via Twitter.

Former officials including Attorney General Loretta Lynch, White House adviser Susan Rice and former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe are likely to be subpoenaed.

The Judiciary Committee is seeking to conduct an in-depth investigation of the unmasking requests made by the Obama administration officials against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The committee will also investigate documents and communications concerning the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, including the so-called Steele dossier on then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The dossier was prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele at the request of and paid for by Trump's political competitor Hillary Clinton and contained allegedly compromising materials.

The claims in the dossier were later proven to be groundless.

The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was a counterintelligence probe conducted by the FBI in 2016 to reveal whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government leading up to the 2016 US election. The FBI's investigation was eventually taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who acknowledged there was no Trump-Russia collusion.

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in Federal court to making false statements to the FBI. However, last month the Justice Department dropped all charges against Flynn because the FBI had no case against him and constructed a criminal violation by entrapping him. The federal judge in the case has now put that move on hold.

A parallel investigation by the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is being headed by Chairman Ron Johnson and has already received authorization to issue 30 subpoenas to Obama-era officials as part of a review of the origins of the Russia probe.

