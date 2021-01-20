US Senate Leader Says Inauguration Will Be 'Safe and Successful'

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in a speech on Tuesday said President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be safe and successful

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in a speech on Tuesday said President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be safe and successful.

"Tomorrow President-elect [Joe] Biden and Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris will be sworn in," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "We'll have a safe and successful inaugural right here on the west front of the Capitol.

McConnell said Congress will move forward following the deadly riot at the Capitol building on January 6.

The senator added that the November 3 vote has not given congressional Republicans or Democrats the mandate to seek "sweeping ideological change."

The Biden inauguration is set to take place on Wednesday at around noon local time (17:00 GMT). Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been mobilized as part of enhanced security measures.