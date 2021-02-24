US Senate Leader Schumer Seeks Spring Vote on Legislation to 'Outcompete' China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said he has directed several relevant committees to start drafting bipartisan legislation to outcompete China on economic and tech matters, including the production of semiconductors.

"Today on our caucus call I directed the chairs and members of our relevant committees to start drafting a legislative package to outcompete China and create new American jobs...Our intention is to put this legislation on the Senate floor for a vote this spring," Schumer said in a press conference.