UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Leader Schumer Seeks Spring Vote On Legislation To 'Outcompete' China

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Senate Leader Schumer Seeks Spring Vote on Legislation to 'Outcompete' China

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said he has directed several relevant committees to start drafting bipartisan legislation to outcompete China on economic and tech matters, including the production of semiconductors.

"Today on our caucus call I directed the chairs and members of our relevant committees to start drafting a legislative package to outcompete China and create new American jobs...Our intention is to put this legislation on the Senate floor for a vote this spring," Schumer said in a press conference.

Related Topics

Senate China Vote Jobs

Recent Stories

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

11 minutes ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAEâ€™ ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

14 minutes ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

14 minutes ago

Blinken Raises Concerns to Egypt Over Potential Pu ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.