US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Washington, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, describing the policy as a "hateful and xenophobic" hangover from Donald Trump's administration.

"I urge President Biden...

to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The US Customs and Border Protection has said the "majority" of undocumented migrants will be expelled under the government's Title 42 policy curtailing immigration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.